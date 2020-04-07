Father successfully delivers newborn son on side of I-93 in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire father delivered his son on the side of the highway after his wife was unable to make it to the hospital on Monday.

New Hampshire state troopers and members of the Manchester Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene on the northbound side of Interstate 93 around 9:30 p.m. and found happy parents Camille and John Swope cradling new baby Miles.

Miles arrived into the world with the help of a 911 operator just moments before first responders arrived, according to police.

Camille and Miles were taken to Elliot Hospital where they are said to be doing well.

