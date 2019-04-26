Father sues over son’s drowning on school field trip

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The father of a 13-year-old boy who drowned on a field trip to a Maine state park is suing the state and the city of Lewiston in federal court.

The Sun Journal newspaper reports that the lawsuit filed by Ali Abdisamad seeks unspecified damages for medical costs and funeral expenses, along with pain and suffering.

His son, Rayan Isa, was a seventh-grader at Lewiston Middle School when he drowned during a field trip to Range Pond State Park on June 12, 2018.

Eleven school employees and one lifeguard was on duty with 111 students. Isa was playing football when he ventured into deeper water and drowned.

School Superintendent Bill Webster said policy changes have been adopted to ensure such a tragedy never happens again. The attorney general’s office declined comment.

