Father surprises daughter with prom at home after dance gets canceled due to COVID-19

SHELBY, Ala. (WHDH) — When a high school senior’s prom got canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, her father stepped up to make sure she still had a memorable experience.

Marli Rodgers, who attends high school in Shelby, Alabama, was surprised by her father who laid a note on her prom dress that read, “Today is prom. One dance with dad? Will u go with me?”

Rodgers got dressed up and met her dad in the living room, where they danced to a song by Rascal Flatts.

Her sister, Natalie, shared the sweet experience on Facebook, writing, “Memories we will cherish forever – even in the middle of the chaos and craziness.”

