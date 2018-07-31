SPENCER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a drunken father-to-be was arrested at the baby shower for his child’s mother in a Massachusetts town.

Authorities responded to a call in Spencer at 8:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a disturbance and found 31-year-old Steven Ouellette yelling with his father, and at his girlfriend. Ouellette allegedly charged at the officers and eventually had to be subdued with a Taser. Police say he then kicked the police cruiser as he told officers he knew where they lived and would kill them.

Ouellette has been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, two counts of threatening to commit murder and other charges.

Ouellette is held on $2,500 bail after an arraignment Monday, and will return to court in August. It is not clear through court records if he has an attorney.

