MIAMI (WHDH) — A son’s bewildered reaction to his father unknowingly bringing home the wrong dog after a grooming session at a PetSmart Wednesday was caught on camera.

Alex Maldonado shared a video on Twitter of his dad’s reaction when he told him that he brought home the wrong dog.

“Who are you?” Maldonado laughs as the small, white dog scurries around their home.

His father thought the dog looked different but blamed this on his poor eyesight, Maldanado said.

“My dad said that he didn’t notice any difference because the dog acted like it was his,” Maldanado told Storyful.

His father took the mystery dog back to the store and texted his son to make sure he didn’t make the same mistake twice.

Their family pet, Nieve, is now back at its proper home.

