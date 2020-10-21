Father who prompted alert from police after failing to return his son to Salem taken into custody, child found safe

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A father who prompted an alert from police after failing to return his son to Salem on Tuesday night has been taken into custody and his child was found safe, officials announced Wednesday.

Anthony Lonano Sr., 40, was apprehended during a traffic stop around 3 p.m. in the area of Main and Kirby streets, according to Massachusetts State Police.

His son, 11-year-old Anthony Lonano Jr., was found in the vehicle and is currently being cared for by Woburn police.

Lonano Sr. never returned his son to his home at the designated drop-off time of 7 p.m., police said.

Lonano Sr. reportedly has shared custody of the child.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

