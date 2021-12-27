Health officials are urging people to ring in the New Year safely on Friday and avoid large parties.

“When you’re talking about a New Year’s Eve party, we have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, and you do not know the status of the vaccination, I would recommend strongly stay away from that this year,” said presidential Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. “There will be other years to do that, but not this year.”

First Night events are currently still scheduled in Boston and celebrations in New York City’s Times Square are also planned, but those will be scaled back.

