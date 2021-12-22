(WHDH) — Some companies are calling on federal health authorities to re-evaluate the recommended 10-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated people who would like to return to the workplace.

During an appearance on CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested the CDC may shorten the quarantine period.

“Rather thank keeping them out for 7 to 10 days, if they’re without symptoms put an N-95 mask on them and make sure they have the proper PPE and they might be able to get to back sooner than the full length of the quarantine period.”

The CEO of Delta is among those calling for a reevaluation as the omicron variant races across the U.S.

