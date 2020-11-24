The nation’s top infectious-diseases expert is urging people celebrating Thanksgiving to wear a mask during indoor gatherings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a Washington Post Live event that he understands people cannot wear a mask while eating and drinking but that there are other times when faces should be covered.

“When you’re in the house, if you have people in your home that are not members of the immediate household, and you’re not really sure as to their level of exposure, then to the extent possible you should wear the mask indoors,” he said.

Health experts are urging the public not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.

