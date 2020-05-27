Fauci says he wears a mask to be a symbol of ‘what you should be doing’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci implored Americans on Wednesday to wear a mask while out in public, a comment at odds with President Donald Trump’s repeated downplaying of the necessity of wearing one.

“I want to protect myself and protect others and also because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see that’s the kind of thing you should be doing,” Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto.

Trump has sought to politicize the wearing of masks during the coronavirus crisis. Trump himself has not worn a mask in public during factory tours in recent weeks, even as public health experts have recommended wearing them. This week, Trump shared a tweet that mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask Monday at a Memorial Day ceremony, prompting the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee to call Trump “an absolute fool.”

