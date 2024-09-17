BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital nurses are set to strike on October 1.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association said the 500 workers employed at the hospital will go on strike for 24 hours unless they can reach a deal on a new contract.

Hospital administrators said they’ve presented a fair and equitable contract and stressed their focus remains on supporting nurses and patients.

