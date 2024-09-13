BOSTON (WHDH) - Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital may be set to strike.

They authorized a potential one-day strike on Thursday, saying Mass General Brigham will not increase their wages to be competitive with Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurses.

No date has been set for the strike.

Hospital administrators said they’ve presented a fair and equitable contract and they are focused on supporting nurses.

Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital voted to ratify a new contract Wednesday.

Their new contract promises improved staffing and patient care conditions. It also includes a 20 to 30 percent pay increase over the next two and a half years and steps to prevent workplace violence.

