FBI: 13 arrested after 500 grams of fentanyl seized in RI

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WHDH) - Thirteen people are facing drug charges after FBI agents seized more than 500 grams of fentanyl — including pills disguised as prescription painkillers — and two guns in Rhode Island Tuesday, officials said.

In June, investigators allegedly saw Hector Rivera, 40, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, deliver 50 grams of fentanyl to another person and meet Rafael Ferrer, 39, of Providence. Over the next several months, Ferrer and Rivera made other deliveries and other people, including members of Ferrer’s family, helped store and prepare the drugs, officials said.

As part of the investigation, officials also seized 600 grams of fentanyl, 610 fentanyl pills, 67 grams of crack cocaine, 102 grams of cocaine, and a firearm before Tuesday’s arrests, officials said.

“Dealing deadly drugs was a family affair, and for their suppliers a very dangerous one, as illustrated by the firearms we seized throughout the course of investigation. And if that’s not troubling enough, we allege at least two of these drug dealers were playing Russian roulette with people’s lives, pushing pills that were disguised as prescription painkillers, when they were really fentanyl,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

