NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday announced a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of an “armed and dangerous” fugitive who is wanted in connection with the decades-old murder of his girlfriend in Norton.

Andrew Peter Dabbs, also known as Peter Dabbs, is still wanted for the murder of Robin A. Shea on Oct, 10, 1981, the FBI, Norton police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Bristol District Attorney’s Office said in a joint news release.

The couple was driving through Norton when Dabbs allegedly shot Shea in the chest with a .45 caliber revolver and pushed her body out of the vehicle onto the side of Route 123, where she was later found by a passing motorist.

On November 3, 1981, Dabbs was indicted for murder. A federal arrest warrant was later issued for Dabbs in 1982.

Dabbs is described as a Black man who would now be 78 years of age. At the time of the alleged murder, he was 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed about 180 pounds. He also had a mole on the right side of his nose, a scar on his arm, and skin grafts on his leg from a burn.

Investigators say Dabbs was an auto mechanic who may have possessed weapons and was known to use drugs.

His last known address was in Derry, New Hampshire, but he also has ties to Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, New York, and Pennsylvania.

“Someone out there knows where Andrew Dabbs is, and we’re asking you to contact us. We are in the final stages of this investigation and we’re doing everything we can bring him to justice and provide some much-needed closure to Robin’s family who has already endured enough heartache,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

Bonavolonta is urging the public to take close look at Dabbs’ wanted poster, which now includes an age-progressed photo, depicting what he may look like at 78.

FBI Boston

In a statement, Shea’s sister, Joyce Carter, added, “The reality is that this is really unfinished, it’s unfinished in the sense that I’m talking about it and he’s out there somewhere. Maybe he’s dead, and if he is, I would love to know that, I would love to know more of that detail, and if he isn’t dead, if he’s alive, he needs to pay for what he did.”

Anyone with information leading to the location, arrest, and prosecution of Dabbs will be eligible to receive the reward.

Tips can be shared with the FBI by calling 1-800-225-5324. Information can also be sent to tips.fbi.gov.

