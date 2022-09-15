BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a hoax bomb threat that targeted Boston Children’s Hospital two weeks ago, according to the FBI’s Boston office.

The FBI Boston twitter account announced the arrest on Thursday afternoon. The field office added that a news conference involving Boston Police and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts would be held at 4 p.m. to provide further information.

#BREAKING: The #FBI has made an arrest in connection a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital. Details to follow at 4 p.m. news conference with @bostonpolice and @DMAnews1. — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 15, 2022

News of the arrest comes two weeks after police were initially called to the hospital for a phoned-in threat on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Boston Police said the threat was made sometime in the evening, with authorities conducting an investigation throughout the night.

First responders eventually cleared the scene after several hours, determining the site was safe. Few details were released in the days that followed.

