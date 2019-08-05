FBI arrests man in Maynard after brief chase

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI arrested a Maynard man after a chase Monday, and officials say there is no threat to public safety in the area.

FBI agents attempted to arrest Steven Hardy in Maynard Monday morning on a federal warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said.

After a short pursuit, Hardy was taken into custody without incident, according to officials.

No other information was immediately available.

