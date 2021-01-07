FBI asking public for tips after angry mob of Trump supporters storm Capitol

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The FBI is asking the public for tips after a mob of angry supporters of President Donald Trump violently and chaotically occupied the U.S. Capitol in unprecedented fashion on Wednesday.

Federal investigators say they are accepting any tips and digital media that depict rioting and violence at the Capitol and other areas in Washington, D.C.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol,” officials said. “Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity.”

People can also report tips by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Four people died during the hourslong riot.

