BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI Boston Division arrested a New Hampshire man Wednesday afternoon in connection with the deadly riots at the United States Capitol.

Thomas Gallagher, 61, of Bridgewater, was taken into custody without incident on an arrest warrant issued by the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia for charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the FBI Boston Division.

He is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Concord, New Hampshire at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Gallagher was among dozens of people who stormed into the Capitol on Jan. 6 around 3 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

He was allegedly positioned toward the front of the crowd on the Upper Level of the Capitol Visitors Center near the door to the House Atrium.

After refusing to leave, Gallagher and five others were placed in handcuffs and arrested, the complaint read.

They were all issued citations to appear in District of Columbia Superior Court at a later date.

