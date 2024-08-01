HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI conducted an investigation at a home in Hull Thursday, with officials closing off a street in the area.

Neighbors living on Nantasket Avenue said FBI agents searched a home on their street for five hours. The agents arrived at the home Thursday morning wearing shirts identifying themselves as federal agents.

They were seen putting on booties and gloves going in and out of the home, which is on the corner of Nantasket Avenue and F Street.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood. Nothing usually happens here, so all the neighbors were outside, looking and looking and looking,” said neighbor Joe Bousquet.

A tent was put up next to a crime scene response truck.

“If they’re here and they’re doing something like that, it means someone is up to no good,” said Ed Bouzan, who was visiting Hull.

Hull town officials said they were aware the FBI was in the area and that they were executing a search warrant.

“The street is blocked off,” Bousquet said.

Agents carried boxes, evidence markers, and a camera as they walked around the scene. They placed a cell phone in a bag, along with a notebook and other items.

“It’s got to be something important for the FBI to be involved,” Bouzan said.

The investigation comes at the height of the summer season, just blocks away from Nantasket Beach, where people are cooling off in the water.

“It was scary because nowadays, you never know what’s happening,” said Bousquet.

FBI agents left at around 1 p.m. Thursday. People who live at the home began returning to the house, but declined to comment on the investigation.

