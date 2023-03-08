SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - FBI personnel were on scene in Salem and Peabody Tuesday morning, conducting searches in connection with what an FBI spokesperson described as an “ongoing federal investigation.”

The FBI has said there is no threat to the public after agents searched a home in Salem and a business in Peabody belonging to the same woman.

The woman’s business is called Kat’s Creepy Creations. An Instagram page believed to be the businesses’ explains it is a place full of “creepy dolls, oddities and bone art.”

The woman, Katrina MacLean said that, while she can’t go into detail about the investigation, she said she wants the public to know, “there’s no violence — no crime.”

“I’m not a criminal,” she said. “No one’s been arrested. No one’s been charged. This is an ongoing court investigation.”

Shaken neighbors grabbed their cell phones when they saw Tuesday’s FBI activity, recording video and snapping pictures.

“When you have federal authority in your backyard it’s a little strange,” Ian Kea told 7NEWS.

Andy Stevens said he saw multiple cars trying to park diagonally in front of a house in Salem.

“I knew something was up because of the way they were parked,” he said.

Several shots showed agents in clearly marked FBI jackets. Photos also showed trucks with storage space parked nearby and pop-up tents in the backyard of the Salem home.

While many have wondered about this search, MacLean has asked for kindness.

“I’m a normal person like everyone else with a family,” she said. “I’d like people to not harass me over this for the sake of my wellbeing and my family.”

