The FBI has confirmed that remains found in a landfill in Georgia are those of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

Police previously said they believed the remains were Simon’s, and now with FBI confirmation, they are officially calling off the search for the toddler.

Simon was first reported missing by his mother Leilani Simon last month. She was arrested last week and is charged with his murder. She is also accused of lying to police.

It is unclear how the little boy died.

