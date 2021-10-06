RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation swarmed a backyard in Randolph on Wednesday to search for “specific evidence” in an ongoing investigation.
An FBI Evidence Response Team and local law enforcement officials could be seen overseeing a large dig site in a yard on Mitchell Street.
Video from Sky7 HD showed a backhoe combing through a large hole. Several people were also spotted removing dirt with shovels.
Randolph Building Inspector Ron Lum says he believes the response team is looking for a body.
“We don’t see this too often,” Lum said. “I’ve never seen it.”
Neighborhood residents say the FBI brought dogs to the same home about a year ago.
There is no threat to the public, according to the FBI.
No additional details were immediately available.
