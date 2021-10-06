RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation swarmed a backyard in Randolph on Wednesday to search for “specific evidence” in an ongoing investigation.

An FBI Evidence Response Team and local law enforcement officials could be seen overseeing a large dig site in a yard on Mitchell Street.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a backhoe combing through a large hole. Several people could also be seen removing dirt with shovels.

There is no threat to the public, according to the FBI.

No additional details were immediately available.

