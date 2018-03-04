FBI director to talk cyber security at Boston College

(WHDH) — The FBI director is coming to Massachusetts to discuss cyber threats and security challenges.

Christopher Wray will be the keynote speaker at the second-annual Boston Conference on Cyber Security.

His speech will address what federal law enforcement officials are doing to stay ahead of cyber threats.

Wray will speak at Boston College on Wednesday morning in Gasson Hall.

