A former Boston Police officer has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the Boston FBI.

Investigators say Joseph Fisher is facing charges including assault of a law enforcement officer.

Fisher’s arrest brings the total number of people arrested in the Boston area to 22.

