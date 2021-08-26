FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Foxboro High School teacher has been arrested and charged with possession and receipt of child pornography, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigators.

According to court documents, FBI agents on the case said they started investigating Thomas Davis, 41, of Mansfield, after getting a report that he showed someone a video of him having sex with an underaged student.

Davis was ordered to be held until a probable cause hearing that has been scheduled for Sept. 1.

Authorities seized Davis’ laptop during a raid at this home Thursday and discovered about 40 images of child pornography including images involving children under the age of 12-years-old, according to a release issued by the FBI.

Investigators said he came clean to them during the search of his home.

“During the interview, Davis admitted that there was child pornography on his computer. He provided law enforcement with the password to his computer,” according to court documents. “Davis denied ever touching a child in a sexually inappropriate manner.”

FBI agents say they did find the reported video of Davis having sex with what appears to be a teenager, but Davis claims the person is 18-years-old and that they met on a dating app.

Investigators are still working to identify that person.

Davis is a special education teacher who has been with the school for three years. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a statement released to families by Superintendent Amy Berdos.

A closed Zoom meeting will be held for parents on Friday.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns, or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

