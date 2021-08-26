MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Foxboro High School teacher has been arrested and charged with possession and receipt of child pornography, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigators.

Thomas Davis, 41, of Mansfield, was ordered to be held until a probable cause hearing that has been scheduled for Sept. 1.

According to court documents, authorities seized Davis’ laptop while conducting a search warrant at this home Thursday and discovered about 40 images of child pornography including images involving children under the age of 12-years-old.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

No further details were released.

