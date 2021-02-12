FBI hoping to ID man accused of taking part in Capitol riots

Credit: FBI

(WHDH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of participating in the Capitol riots last month.

A slew of people who were among the Pro-Trump mob that stormed the building have already been charged in connection with the January 6 incident.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip here.

No further details were released.

 

