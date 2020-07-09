FBI: Human remains found at dig site behind Methuen storage facility

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Human remains have been found at a dig site behind a storage facility in Methuen, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

Crews digging up property at 145 Milk St. found the human remains around 4:15 p.m., according to the FBI’s Boston Division.

A source on Wednesday told 7NEWS that the FBI was digging up a plot behind a UHaul storage facility in search of remains in connection with a murder investigation.

The remains will now be turned over to the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and DNA analysis, the FBI said.

Authorities are still working to process the lot where the remains were uncovered.

Officers from Manchester, New Hampshire, Methuen police, Lawrence police, and Massachusetts State Police assisted the FBI with their search.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

