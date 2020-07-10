FBI: Human remains found in Methuen commercial site identified as missing Manchester man

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The human remains that were recovered from a dig site behind a storage facility in Methuen have been identified as a missing Manchester, New Hampshire man.

Crews began digging up property at 145 Milk St. earlier this week and found the remains of 52-year-old Zakhia Charabati around 4:15 p.m., Thursday according to the FBI’s Boston Division.

Charabati’s family reported him missing on March 14 with sparked a four-month-long investigation into his whereabouts.

A source told 7NEWS the FBI is investigating this as a homicide.

“Although not the result they were hoping for, we are pleased to have assisted in bringing them some much-needed closure. Investigative efforts to pursue those responsible for Mr. Charabati’s death will continue,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

No additional details were immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

