FBI investigating East Boston explosion that left man seriously injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and FBI officials are investigating an explosion at a home in East Boston early Sunday morning that left one man injured and sent debris flying into the street.

Police say multiple weapons, including an assault rifle, were found in the home on Webster Street along with other items that prompted authorities to call in other agencies, including the FBI.

Police Commissioner William B. Evans said a hole was found in the floor and walls and windows were blown out.

“We’re lucky no one else was injured here,” Evans said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found with serious burn injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Several dogs that were also in the home at the time are being cared for by neighbors.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)