MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooter opened fire Wednesday morning during Mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school, killing two children and injuring 17 other people before killing himself, officials said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the shooter — armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol — approached the side of the church and shot through the windows toward the children sitting in the pews during Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School.

The school was evacuated, and students’ families were later directed to a “reunification zone” at the school. President Donald Trump and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in separate social media posts that they had been briefed on the shooting.

All injured children are expected to survive, police chief says

O’Hara said all of the victims are expected to survive, though they have a range of injuries.

O’Hara also said dozens of officers responded to the shooting and many of them — as well as the children and staff present in the church — are deeply traumatized by what they saw.

Authorities are aware of video the shooter posted online, O’Hara says

O’Hara said the content, which the shooter had timed for release on YouTube, has been taken down and is under active review.

The shooter lawfully purchased the firearms used in shooting, police chief says

O’Hara identified the shooter as 23-year-old Robin Westman, adding that Westman had no prior criminal history and law enforcement believes he acted alone.

‘Minnesotans will not step away’

“What happened here today will not be gone. Minnesotans will not step away. We’re standing with this community,” Walz said during the news conference.

He added that violence is all too common across the country and “it’s Minnesota’s day today.”

“It’s my strongest desire that no state, no community, no school ever experiences a day like this,” he said.

Walz says students were met with ‘evil and horror and death’

“There’s no words that’s going to ease the pain of the families today,” the governor said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Walz called the church a place founded on community, service and family.

Minneapolis shooting being investigated as domestic terrorism

In a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said the shooting is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.

Walz orders US and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings

The governor also urged individuals, businesses and other organizations to do so. He did not set a date for raising flags.

‘My heart is broken’

The archbishop of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Bernard Hebda, thanked Pope Leo XIV for his prayers and prayers from others around the globe.

“My heart is broken as I think about students, teachers, clergy and parishioners and the horror they witnessed in a Church, a place where we should feel safe,” the archbishop said in a statement. Hebda said staff from the archdiocese are providing support to the parish and school.

“We need an end to gun violence. Our community is rightfully outraged at such horrific acts of violence perpetrated against the vulnerable and innocent,” he wrote.

North Dakota governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff

In neighboring North Dakota, Gov. Kelly Armstrong directed flags to be flown at half-staff in accordance with the president’s proclamation, and said he and his wife, Kjersti, “are heartbroken for our neighbors in Minnesota and praying for the victims of the unspeakable act of violence at Annunciation Catholic School and their families. We are grateful for the first responders and medical professionals caring for the victims.”

Pope Leo XIV calls the shooting a ‘terrible tragedy’ and prays for the relatives of the dead and those injured

Pope Leo XIV has sent a telegram of condolences over the shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, calling it a “terrible tragedy” and saying he was praying for relatives of the dead and injured “at this extremely difficult time.”

Leo, history’s first American pope, said he was “profoundly saddened” to learn about the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School church. He sent his condolences “to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child.”

The Chicago-born Leo said he was praying for those injured and the medical teams and first responders at the scene, and for the broader Catholic community.

The telegram was signed by the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and was addressed to Archbishop Bernard Hebda, the archbishop of St. Paul-Minneapolis.

-Nicole Winfield

US Conference of Catholic Bishops releases statement, asking for healing

In response to the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minn., Archbishop William E. Lori, vice-president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement.

“As a Church, we are following the tragic news from Annunciation School in Minneapolis with heartbreaking sadness. Whenever one part of the Body of Christ is wounded, we feel the pain as if it were our very own children. Let us all beg the Lord for the protection and healing of the entire Annunciation family.”

Trump orders flags at half-staff to mark Minneapolis shooting

The White House said in a post on X that Trump signed a proclamation Wednesday afternoon ordering flags to be lowered at all government buildings until sunset on Sunday “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence.”

