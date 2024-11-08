STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI is now investigating after racist text messages were sent to Black men, women, and many children across the country – including to students at Stoughton High School.

The messages, that invoked slavery, were sent anonymously to people in several states.

Some mentioned the incoming presidential administration and notified recipients they had been “selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation”.

Stoughton High School is asking any student or staff member who receives a similar text message to report it to the school administration. Counselors will be available Friday for students and staff who want to discuss the disturbing messages.

The high school said Stoughton police were notified and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

The FBI released a statement that read in part:

“The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter…. we encourage members of the public to report threats of physical violence to local law enforcement authorities.”

