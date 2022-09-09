ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations is investigating a Rowley pet kennel soon after a group of goats broke loose from the facility and held up traffic.

According to Rowley Police, on Aug. 27, officers responded to a report that four goats were walking on Route 1, and rounded them up using McDonald’s French fries with the help of Animal Control.

The goats had escaped unnoticed from the Hydrant Regency, and Animal Control returned them there, they noticed some “concerning issues” at the kennel. Rowley Police and Animal Control, as well as the MSPCA and Animal Rescue League of Boston, later conducted a joint investigation into the conditions there. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Police advised people to expect a “significant police presence” on Newburyport Turnpike due to the investigation, and are asked to drive carefully in that area.

The kennel has been closed since Aug. 29, and the animals housed there have been returned to their owners. The goats have been turned over to the MSPCA.

