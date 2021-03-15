FBI joins search for missing NH woman

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The FBI and the Nashua Police Department are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing Nashua, New Hampshire woman who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 15.

April Jean Bailey was last seen leaving her apartment on Lynn Street while carrying trash out of her residence. At the time she was wearing slippers, black sweatpants, and a big black jacket with fur around the hood.

Bailey is the mother of three children and has ties to Boston and Glens Falls, New York.

She is described as a white female, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with long black hair, and blue eyes.

Bailey has a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and a tattoo of the word “Damien” on her right ankle.

“We are still relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding April’s disappearance, and any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding her,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We thank those who have already provided information and we urge other members of our community to come forward so we can bring April home to her family.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Boston Division at 857-386-2000 or email tips.fbi.gov.

