WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A Maine man is facing charges in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after he was allegedly overheard talking about going inside the Capitol, showing videos, and claiming he had been pepper-sprayed, authorities said.

Nicholas Hendrix, of Gorham, was slated to be arraigned via video conference Thursday on charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A tipster had told the FBI that Hendrix had talked about the Capitol and shown video of him there, and said he believed Hendrix lived in Portland, Maine. The FBI Washington field office then notified the FBI Portland RA office, who met with Hendrix at the Hannaford Supermarket in Standish, Maine on Jan. 21.

Hendrix reportedly told the FBI that although he was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, he did not steal or break anything while there. The Maine man claimed that he drove to Boston on Jan. 5 and took a bus to Washington, D.C. on January 6, arriving there around 6:30 a.m.

Once in Washington, D.C., Hendrix reportedly followed a mass of people to the Capitol who “pushed” themselves inside. Hendrix told the FBI he was only inside the Capitol building for “a minute or two” before leaving, according to authorities. He reportedly tried to enter the building a second time, but was pepper-sprayed and left the area.

He reportedly arrived back home around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Hendrix told officers during the meeting on Jan. 21 that he knew it was illegal to enter the Capitol building.

On Jan. 21, Hendrix permitted the FBI to extract photos and videos taken the day of the riots from his phone. A photo on the phone showed Hendrix in Washington, D.C. dressed in distinctive items such as a cap colored in an American flag pattern, ski sunglasses, a unique t-shirt, and a protest sign. A video on the phone showed Hendrix’s perspective as he entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Additionally, the FBI was able to identify Hendrix in United States Capitol Police closed-circuit television footage. Hendrix was inside the Capitol building for approximately 1 minute and 23 seconds near the Rotunda Door, according to the footage.

In an interview on March 25, Hendrix identified himself as the individual in screenshots taken from videos and photos.

Hendrix’s arrest brings the total number of individuals arrested by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the riots to eight.

