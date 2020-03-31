FBI: Man charged with hoarding and selling masks coughs on agents, says he has coronavirus

A New York City man charged with hoarding hundreds of masks is facing assault charges after coughing on the agents who came to arrest him, FBI officials said.

Baruch Feldheim had enough PPE to outfit an entire hospital and was selling the masks at a huge profit, according to the FBI. And when agents came face to face with him, he allegedly began coughing on them and said he had coronavirus.

Feldheim was already facing charges and is now being charged with assault as well, the FBI said.

