FBI: Man sought in violent 2015 Springfield assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI’s Boston Office and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted for questioning related to a violent assault in Springfield in 2015, authorities said.
The man, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, is being sought by agents and task force officers investigating the assault.
Anyone who may recognize the man is urged to call 857-386-2000.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)