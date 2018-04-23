FBI: Man sought in violent 2015 Springfield assault

The FBI is asking for help locating this man in connection with a violent assault in Springfield in 2015. Courtesy FBI Boston.

BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI’s Boston Office and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted for questioning related to a violent assault in Springfield in 2015, authorities said.

The man, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, is being sought by agents and task force officers investigating the assault.

Anyone who may recognize the man is urged to call 857-386-2000.

