MIAMI (WHDH) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a missing six-year-old Florida boy who could be in New England.

Jorge “JOJO” Morales was last seen in his Miami home in late August and authorities said he was wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and black shoes. The FBI believes he could be in Maine or eastern Canada.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI’s Miami Field Office at (754) 703-2000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. People can also contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

