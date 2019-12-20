FBI offering $10,000 reward as search continues for missing 1-year-old Connecticut girl

ANSONIA, Conn. (AP/WHDH) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to any person who provides information that directly leads to the recovery of a missing 1-year-old girl from Connecticut.

The FBI, Connecticut State Police and other police departments have been involved in the search for Vanessa Morales since her mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead in her home on Dec. 2. A medical examiner’s report concluded the 43-year-old woman died from blunt force trauma.

The girl’s father, 43-year-old Jose Morales, of New Haven, has been considered a suspect in Vanessa Morale’s disappearance and Holloway’s death, according to Ansonia police.

Along with searching for the missing girl, authorities are also looking for items that Holloway used to take care of her. These include a Graco car seat with a base and possibly a teething ring attached, a multi-colored polka dot comforter, and a heather gray Eddie Bauer First Adventure backpack diaper bag.

Anyone with information on Vanessa Morale’s whereabouts or her belongings is asked to call Ansonia police at 203-735-1885 or the FBI tip line at 203-503-5555 or 800-225-5324.

