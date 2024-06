The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the wildfires in New Mexico.

The agency believes people are to blame for sparking the flames.

Two people have died and hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

Authorities don’t expect the fires to be fully contained until July 15.

