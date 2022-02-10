BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with 11 bank robberies in four New England states.

The FBI’s Boston Division on Thursday released surveillance images of an “armed and dangerous” man who they say robbed banks in various cities and towns along Route 91 in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont.

Investigators say the suspect has threatened the use of a firearm and attempted to enter bank vaults during at least six robberies.

The suspect is described as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a medium build, blue eyes and light-colored hair. He is said to typically wear a hood or a hat and white sneakers.

Investigators believe the suspect may be operating a newer model Nissan sedan.

The individual is alleged to be responsible for the following robberies:

September 9, 2021, at approx. 10:21 a.m., Arrha Credit Union, 63 Park Ave., West Springfield, MA

September 20, 2021, at approx. 11:50 a.m., American Eagle Credit Union 201 Elm St., Enfield, CT

October 4, 2021, at approx.4:50 p.m., People’s United Bank, 479 Canal Street, Brattleboro, VT

October 15, 2021, at approx. 10:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 2 North Road, East Windsor, CT

October 22, 2021, at approx. 11:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 637 Main Street, Somers, CT

November 5, 2021, at approx. 3:18 p.m., Workers Credit Union, 107 Tower Road, Athol, MA

November 19, 2021, at approx. 4:42 p.m., Liberty Bank, 27 Dale Road, Avon, CT

November 20, 2021, at approx. 8:46 a.m., Savings Bank of Walpole, 400 West Street, Keene, NH

December 16, 2021, at approx. 11:48 a.m., Greenfield Cooperative Bank, 176 Avenue A, Montague, MA

January 6, 2022, at approx. 10:50 a.m., Keystone Bank, 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, CT

January 27, 2022, at approx. 5:52 p.m., Franklin First Federal Credit Union, 57 Newton Street, Greenfield, MA

A reward of $10,000 can be had for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the person responsible for these robberies, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

