FBI offering $50K reward for info on suspected pipe bombs placed at DNC, RNC headquarters

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to conviction of suspects who allegedly placed suspected pipe bombs at Republican and Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6

Officers responded to reports of a suspected pipe bomb at the Republican National Committee headquarters on First Street at 1 p.m., and then responded to reports of a similar suspected pipe bomb at Democratic National Committee headquarters on South Capitol Street at 1:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-225-5324.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)