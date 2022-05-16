Police are asking for help after no arrest has been made one month after a couple was found shot to death in New Hampshire.

Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife Djeswende Reid, 66, were discovered on a walking trail in a wooded area in Concord on April 21. The couple had been reported missing just one week earlier.

RELATED: Authorities investigating after missing couple found murdered near walking trail in Concord, NH

Increased police patrols remain in place around the trails where the victims’ bodies were found. The FBI has also joined the investigation and issued a $5,000 reward for any tips that lead to a conviction.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Concord Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)