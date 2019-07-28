FBI offering reward up to $10K to identify ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ bank robber

BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI is offering up to $10,000 to identify a bank robbery suspect who is referred to as the “Pink Lady bandit.”

The suspect has been connected to four bank robberies in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, according to the FBI.

She has been named the “Pink Lady Bandit” because in at least two of the robberies she carried a distinctive bright pink handbag, the FBI says.

The first robbery occurred at the Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, two weeks ago.

The second was at the M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the third was at the Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina, and the fourth was in Hamlet, North Carolina.

Those three robberies all occurred last week.

In all of the robberies, she showed the teller a note that demanded money, the FBI says.

According to the FBI, the suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman, between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

In two of the robberies, she wore yoga pants, tank tops, a navy baseball hat, and carried a pink handbag.

If anyone has any information you are asked to contact your local FBI Office or at the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov

The #PinkLadyBandit struck again in NC. She hit a bank in Hamlet yesterday. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. The same suspect has robbed banks in at least 3 states. @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIBaltimore Help us identify her and get her into custody safely. pic.twitter.com/H8fOAjoaeg — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 27, 2019

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 in connection with 3 bank robberies in Delaware, Pennsylvania, & NC. She has been named the "Pink Lady Bandit" because she carries a bright pink handbag. @FBIBaltimore @FBIPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Vdq08zoU2L — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 26, 2019

