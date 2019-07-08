FBI offering up to $10K for information leading to arrest of ‘Inconvenient Crook’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force is turning to the public for help identifying a man they’ve dubbed the “Inconvenient Crook” who is believed to be responsible for at least seven commercial robberies and two attempted commercial robberies at gas stations and convenience stores in the greater Boston area.

The male suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, is likely in his 20s to 30s and walks with a distinctive limp.

During each of the robberies, he approached the cashiers and demanded money.

On seven occasions, he brandished a firearm, and on two occasions, he threatened to shoot the cashiers

In a statement, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta said, “We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s armed, he’s dangerous, and his actions in each of the robberies were brazen. We’re asking the public to take a close look at these photos and video and to contact us if you know who he is.”

This individual is allegedly responsible for the following robberies:

• August 20, 2018, at approximately 8:14 p.m., Mobil Gas Station, 264 Neponset Valley Parkway, Hyde Park.

• September 25, 2018, at approximately 8:43 p.m., Mobil Gas Station, 264 Neponset Valley Parkway, Hyde Park.

• October 5, 2018, at approximately 9:26 p.m., Mobil Gas Station, 2776 Washington Street, Canton.

• October 5, 2018, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Mobil Gas Station/Dunkin, 372 Washington Street, Stoughton.

• October 7, 2018 at approximately 7:17 a.m., Prime Gas Station, 304 Union Street, Randolph.

• October 8, 2018 at approximately 7:32 p.m., Rogers Service Gas Station, 197 Neponset Valley Hyde Park.

• November 5, 2018, at approximately 6:18 p.m., TNT Gas Station, 1150 North Main Street, Randolph.

• January 18, 2019, at approximately 8:20 p.m., W&G Express Gas Station, 753 American Legion Highway, Roslindale.

• March 29, 2019, at approximately 6:46 a.m., Mobil Gas Station, 264 Neponset Valley Parkway, Hyde Park.

The FBI is offering a monetary reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the suspect

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 1-857-386-2000.

