FBI offers $10K reward in search for person terrorizing Hollis, NH family

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or people behind multiple extortion attempts, harassment, and animal cruelty inflicted upon a family and their farm in Hollis, New Hampshire.

The family, which owns Rickety Ranch, has received numerous extortion letters that were sent in an attempt to collect $250,000 in exchange for sparing the family from harm and settling their ongoing disputes with the town of Hollis. The FBI says thousands of dollars of damage have been done to their property, including their vehicles and barn and multiple acts of animal cruelty were committed.

“The vicious shakedown of this family and the use of violence to intimidate them will not be tolerated. We’re asking anyone with information about who is terrorizing them to come forward and share that information with us so we can put a stop to it, and bring whoever is responsible to justice,” said Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

“Over the past several years, we’ve had multiple calls from the family involved regarding criminal mischief,” said Hollis Police Lt. Brendan LaFlamme. “Unfortunately, money is a motivator. Maybe we can motivate someone to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call the FBI Boston Division at 857-386-2000. Tips can be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)