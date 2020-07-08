METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Evidence Response Team is on scene in Methuen in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Agents could be seen searching the area near Milk and Pleasant Valley streets.

A spokesperson for FBI – Boston Division said there is no threat to public safety.

No additional information has been released.

