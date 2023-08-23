NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the FBI were in Newton on Wednesday where an investigation was underway in the city’s Newtonville neighborhood.

Large white tents could be seen outside of a home on Fairfield Street where SKY7-HD spotted personnel coming in and out of the address around noontime.

A spokesperson for the FBI told 7NEWS that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was performing “court-authorized law enforcement activity at that address” and that they could not offer any additional details.

