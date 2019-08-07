FBI releases new videos, offers $20K reward in search for arsonist who struck Mass. Jewish centers

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI has released new videos and is offering a reward of up to $20,000 as it continues to search for the person responsible for several arsons at Chabad Centers in Massachusetts.

Authorities responded to a fire at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Arlington-Belmont about 11 p.m. on May 11. Five days later, crews responded to another fire at the same center about 8:50 p.m. and another fire at the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center in Needham about 10 p.m.

At the time of the incidents, a surveillance camera recorded a man who is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall slowly walking to and from the locations where the fires were set. The man appears to be wearing a dark North Face jacket with the hood pulled over his head and khaki pants.

FBI investigators believe the same person is behind the fires.

Click Here to see the videos.

In Arlington, three different cameras show the man walking down Lake Street.

The Rabbi, his wife and their children who live in the center say they refuse to live in fear.

“No, no we are not fearful and we feel very safe,” Rabbi Avi Bukiet said. “We have people around us that are here for us.”

In Needham, the man could be seen walking in front of the Chabad Center toward the area where it was set, according to the FBI.

A Rabbi and his family were also in the center at the time.

“It was a shocking event and it is definitely a concern,” Rabbi Mendy Krinsky said. “But we can’t be defined by that. We can’t be defined by the negativity.”

While police have increased patrols at both Jewish centers, the Rabbis say the fires have done nothing to shake their faith.

“It has galvanized the community around us.” Rabbi Bukiet said. “It has emboldened us to do more good.”

In fact, they say the fires have only made their faith stronger.

“Our response is to do more. Be more proud as Jews and we encourage every person of faith or whatever you are, whoever you are, be more proud of who you are,” Rabbi Krinsky said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Boston Division at 857-386-2000.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)